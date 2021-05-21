The day will come when the Palestinians will get their land: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the day will come when Palestinians will get their land from Israel.

While giving a special message on Palestine Solidarity Day today, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to always support Palestine at every forum.

PM Khan said,

“There has been injustice with the Palestinians. Pakistan supports Palestinians at every forum.”

PM Khan also assured that Pakistan will always support Palestine.

The premier told in the special message aired at 7:45 pm that he was in Masjid-e-Nabawi on the night of 27th Ramadan when he got to know that Israel had attacked Masjid Al-Aqsa.

He highlighted that the Western media also criticized Israel.

Imran Khan appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s efforts and said that Shah Mahmood had greatly raised the issue in the UNGA session.

PM Khan went on to say that,

“It seems that the world’s position on the Palestinian issue is changing. Israel’s allies are now talking about the rights of the Palestinians.”

He is hopeful that one day the Palestinians will get their land.