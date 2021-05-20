We saved our country and economy from coronavirus: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that our government has saved the country and economy from coronavirus.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the virtual ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Nokandi Tamashkeel Highway on Thursday said that no government has ever faced so many economic problems as our government.

“We saved our country and economy from coronavirus.”

He urged people to strictly follow the SOPs to get out of the difficult times caused by the pandemic.

Imran Khan said that after 50 years, Pakistan’s industry is increased, and efforts are being made to run trucks in every area so that no one goes to bed hungry.

The Prime Minister also said that in the past there was the rule of power and not of law. The PTI is fighting for the rule of law, we are trying to provide free food and shelter to the workers.

Imran Khan said that justice means all are equal to law, societies do not develop where there is no rule of law.

The Prime Minister while addressing said Mafia blackmails for NRO, Mafia threatens to overthrow the government if NRO is not given.

Imran Khan said that no one paid attention to Balochistan. Balochistan is lagging behind other provinces. No government has ever built as many roads in Balochistan as we have.

The Prime Minister also said that the people of Balochistan should not get the impression that no one cares about them. Bring backward areas into the mainstream.

Imran Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won a two-thirds majority for the second time, all the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have got health cards.

PM Imran Khan further said that there is a huge gap between rich and poor in India while China raised its poor class and China lifted 700 million people out of poverty.