BUDGET 2021-22: Was Proposed Tax On Internet Data Usage Part Of Budget?

The Finance Bill introduced by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the National Assembly and his speech mentioned the proposal to impose federal excise duty on the use of internet data.

However, after the budget meeting, Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar, referring to the imposition of duty on the use of Internet data in the federal budget, said that the proposal has not been approved by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet.

After Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin’s budget speech in the National Assembly on Friday, there was a strong reaction from many quarters to the proposed duty on internet data.

Federal Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar tweeted that the Prime Minister and Cabinet have not approved the imposition of federal excise duty on the Internet and it will not be included in the Finance Bill (Budget) to be tabled in the National Assembly. ‘

The question now is whether the government can introduce a clause rejected by the federal cabinet in the House as part of the Finance Bill.

In this regard, former Speaker National Assembly and Federal Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza while talking to Urdu News said that the difference between normal legislation and finance bill is that the rest of the government bills are presented in the cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet proposes and returns it to the concerned ministry or approves it with the condition of including the amendments before presenting them in the National Assembly.

“However, if the Finance Bill is introduced in the Cabinet shortly before the National Assembly convenes, it will not be possible to include the proposed amendments in it immediately.”

“The passage of the Finance Bill is a lengthy process that requires amendments from government members, the opposition and the Senate itself, and many times those proposals are workable for the government and are presented on the first day of the budget,” he said.

The finance bill has changed significantly since its passage. Therefore, the Cabinet also decided today that the provision on federal excise duty on the Internet will be removed from the final Finance Bill.

He said that the responsible minister of the government has informed after pointing out that the said proposal will not be a part of the finance bill, so it should be understood that the amendment has been made automatically.