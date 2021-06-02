Chairman General Nadeem Raza addresses the National Security

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, addressed the participants of the National Security and War Course, at National Defence University, Islamabad.

Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan Armed Forces face a multitude of challenges which demand a well-considered response strategy.

Dilating upon the revolution in Military Affairs, Chairman JCSC said that the world is now witnessing the introduction of autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons.”

“The preferred mode of warfare is unannounced, undeclared, and invisible, commonly termed as Hybrid Conflict,” he added

Chairman JCSC also emphasized that officers must remain focused to pursue professional excellence and should remain abreast with the latest developments.

​Earlier, upon arrival at NDU, Chairman JCSC was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, President NDU.