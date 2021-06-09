Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Energy shortfall in Pakistan reaches 1,500MW as demand increased to 23,174 MW

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jun, 2021. 02:21 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Pakistan energy shortfall

Pakistan has recorded 924 megawatts of electricity generation shortfall as demand increased to 23,174 MW, according to the ministry of energy.

Energy shortfall in Pakistan has reached 1,500MW as the power ministry on Wednesday confirmed that 22,600 megawatts of electricity is being produced while there is a demand of 24,100MW.

The spokesperson of the Power Division in his statement said that currently, Tarbela and Mangla powerhouses were generating 3,300MW less electricity, which would restore in few days.

“The generation will be improved after betterment in water inflows.”

He said the total power need of the country stood at 24,100 MW against power generation of 22,600MW. The energy shortfall was recorded as 1,500 MW, he said.

According to sources, the power distribution companies’ system is overburdened, adding that 80% of transformers were overloaded.

Earlier, the country’s only vertically integrated electricity distribution company, K-Electric ventures into green as it has launched K-Solar, a renewable energy company that will enable the shift towards a greener and cleaner energy future.

“K-Electric has stepped into the renewable energy space with the launch of its first-ever subsidiary. By launching K-Solar, the company has taken another step to a greener and more sustainable future for our future generations,” Naz Khan, KE’s Chief Strategy Officer said at a webinar.

“Currently renewables have around 250MW of share in KE’s total energy mix including almost 150MW from wind and 100MW from solar energy. Additional projects are in the pipeline to increase the share of renewables to 350MW,” she added.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Azam Khan Swati Ghotki Train Accident
4 mins ago
Ghotki Train Accident: Heirs of the deceased will be provided compensation of Rs1.5million, Swati

Federal Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has on Wednesday said that he...
Daren Sammy PSL
11 mins ago
Does Daren Sammy understand Punjabi language?

Daren Sammy, coach of Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi, and former...
Policemen killed in Mardan
57 mins ago
Two Policemen Shot Dead in a gun attack in Mardan

Two police officials reportedly shot dead in a gun attack in Mardan’s...
Hira Mani's reply
1 hour ago
What was Hira Mani’s reply to being called Katrina Kaif?

One of the leading actresses of the Pakistani drama industry, Hira Mani...
What are the incredible benefits of tasty pepper capsicum?
1 hour ago
Take A Look At the incredible benefits of capsicum

Capsicum is a tasty pepper. Its scent enhances the flavour of meals...
South Africa Woman Gives Birth To 10 babies
1 hour ago
South African Woman gives birth to 10 babies At Once, Breaking World Record

A South African woman Gosiame Thamara Sithole has set a world record...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Azam Khan Swati Ghotki Train Accident
4 mins ago
Ghotki Train Accident: Heirs of the deceased will be provided compensation of Rs1.5million, Swati

Federal Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has on Wednesday said that he...
Daren Sammy PSL
11 mins ago
Does Daren Sammy understand Punjabi language?

Daren Sammy, coach of Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi, and former...
Trade body seeks 50% cut in withholding tax to boost exports
20 mins ago
Trade body seeks 50% cut in withholding tax to boost exports

KARACHI: Trade body seeks on Wednesday proposed the government slash the withholding...
Government borrowed 16% more from commercial banks
22 mins ago
Government borrowed 16% more from commercial banks in 11 months

KARACHI: The government borrowed 16 per cent more from the commercial banks...