Pakistan has recorded 924 megawatts of electricity generation shortfall as demand increased to 23,174 MW, according to the ministry of energy.

Energy shortfall in Pakistan has reached 1,500MW as the power ministry on Wednesday confirmed that 22,600 megawatts of electricity is being produced while there is a demand of 24,100MW.

The spokesperson of the Power Division in his statement said that currently, Tarbela and Mangla powerhouses were generating 3,300MW less electricity, which would restore in few days.

عارضی لوڈمنیجمنٹ بوجہ سسٹم کی حفاظت کیلیے معذرت خواہ ہیں — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) June 9, 2021

“The generation will be improved after betterment in water inflows.”

He said the total power need of the country stood at 24,100 MW against power generation of 22,600MW. The energy shortfall was recorded as 1,500 MW, he said.

According to sources, the power distribution companies’ system is overburdened, adding that 80% of transformers were overloaded.

Earlier, the country’s only vertically integrated electricity distribution company, K-Electric ventures into green as it has launched K-Solar, a renewable energy company that will enable the shift towards a greener and cleaner energy future.

“K-Electric has stepped into the renewable energy space with the launch of its first-ever subsidiary. By launching K-Solar, the company has taken another step to a greener and more sustainable future for our future generations,” Naz Khan, KE’s Chief Strategy Officer said at a webinar.

“Currently renewables have around 250MW of share in KE’s total energy mix including almost 150MW from wind and 100MW from solar energy. Additional projects are in the pipeline to increase the share of renewables to 350MW,” she added.