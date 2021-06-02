Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood Recovers From Coronavirus

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jun, 2021. 09:35 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Shafqat recovers from Coronavirus

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has recovered from the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, he informed via his Twitter.

In his message on social media, Shafqat Mahmood wrote, “By the grace of Allah I have fully recovered. My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination. Clearly, vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease.”

He further added that “vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease”.

Earlier, Shafqat Mahmood informed that he had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus after he felt mild symptoms.

He had tested positive for the virus just one day after he chaired Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) meeting in Islamabad.

The meeting had also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Previously, the Federal Minister had said that class 9 and 11 exams will take place according to the timetable of the respective boards.

He had also said that it is not easy for the government to postpone exams or close education institutions due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

In his tweet, he further added that escalation in COVID-19 disease leaves no choice but to postpone exams or close education institutions.

The Minister wrote: “It is not easy for us to postpone exams or close education institutions but if the disease escalates there is no choice.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...
Vaccines and Blood Clots
3 hours ago
Over two billion coronavirus vaccines administered across the globe

Global coronavirus vaccine vaccinations have exceeded two billion, according to official sources...
Horoscope Today
3 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for 3rd June, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Arshad Malik PIA CEO
7 hours ago
“Air Safari Service Will Boost Tourism In The Country”: PIA CEO Arshad Malik

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik has said that we have...
Daren Sammy own fragrance
8 hours ago
Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Abbas Hunza
1 hour ago
Imran Abbas shares adorable video with his junior fan club

Leading TV show duo of the Pakistani showbiz industry, actor Imran Abbas...
budget 2020-21 pakistan latest news
1 hour ago
800cc Cars are Getting Cheaper after Next Budget: Sources

Pakistani automotive industry is flooded with the new automakers. Although it has...
Shah Rukh Khan's Doppelgänger
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelgänger’s Videos leave fans dumbfounded

Ibrahim, a young man with an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood King,...
2 hours ago
Prince William ‘saved’ me and Meghan ‘had nothing to do with it’, stated Harry

Meghan Markle was the one to 'save' him and push him towards...