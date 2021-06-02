Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has recovered from the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, he informed via his Twitter.

In his message on social media, Shafqat Mahmood wrote, “By the grace of Allah I have fully recovered. My latest two tests are negative. Going back to work today. The mild symptoms and quick recovery are without a doubt because of the vaccination. Clearly, vaccines work and are the best defence against this horrible disease.”

Earlier, Shafqat Mahmood informed that he had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus after he felt mild symptoms.

He had tested positive for the virus just one day after he chaired Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) meeting in Islamabad.

The meeting had also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Previously, the Federal Minister had said that class 9 and 11 exams will take place according to the timetable of the respective boards.

He had also said that it is not easy for the government to postpone exams or close education institutions due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

In his tweet, he further added that escalation in COVID-19 disease leaves no choice but to postpone exams or close education institutions.

The Minister wrote: “It is not easy for us to postpone exams or close education institutions but if the disease escalates there is no choice.”