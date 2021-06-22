Gas Supply To CNG Stations In Sindh Suspended For A Week

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) cut off the gas supply to CNG stations in Sindh for 176 hours.

According to the details, due to the gas shortage, the shutdown started at 12 noon on June 22 and will continue till 9 am on June 29.

The company informed the station owners that it was facing a shortage of 160 MMCFD gas due to the annual maintenance work of Kunar Passahi field at Tando Allahyar which resulted in a reduction in gas availability and consequently line The pack ran out and the system was under pressure.

The company said that the supply of CNG to the stations has been stopped to meet the demand of domestic consumers.

Sameer Najamul Hussain, Sindh Zone Coordinator of All Pakistan CNG Association, expressed surprise that Sindh is the largest gas-producing province and is facing a crisis with consumers and CNG station owners.

He said that SSGCL has informed the station owners that it has taken a decision as per the order of the federal government.

Najam-ul-Hussein said that SSGCL had assured the station owners that there would be no gas load shedding at all after shifting to RLNG but the gas crisis was still severe.

He said that the supply of gas to Capto power units would continue.

He said that out of SSGCL’s 1,250 MMCFD supply network, CNG stations in Sindh use only 28 MMCFD but despite such a small quantity, they were shut down first. Is done.