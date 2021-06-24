Double Click 728 x 90
Johar Town Blast: Owner Of Vehicle arrested by law enforcement agencies

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 01:00 pm
Johar Town Blast Vehicle owner arrested

The owner of the vehicle used in the blast in Lahore’s Johar Town area has been taken into custody.

According to sources, the arrested man is a resident of Gujranwala. He was offloaded from a Karachi-bound flight at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and taken into custody by the law enforcement agencies as a suspect in yesterday’s Johar Town blast.

He has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation, sources added.

An investigation into the powerful blast in Lahore’s Johar Town that killed three people and left more than 20 people is underway. Six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, and a passer-by died in the explosion on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has on Thursday carried raids across different cities of Punjab in connection with the Johar Town blast.

According to sources, CTD and intelligence agencies have received the evidence from the crime scene.

Ball bearings, pieces of iron and the vehicle’s parts have also been preserved, added sources.

Investigative agencies have also started geo-fencing the area to help with the blast probe,  sources said.

On the other hand, several suspicious persons are also under custody by the CTD.

Johar Town Blast: “It Was A Bomb Explosion”, Confirms IG Punjab

Three people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed and more than twenty left wounded in a blast outside a house in Lahore’s Johar Town area on Wednesday, June 23.

Speaking to the media after the Lahore Johar Town blast, Punjab IG Inam Ghani confirmed that it was a bomb blast.

“A bomb planted in a car went off. The vehicle cannot reach its target due to police barriers,” he said. “The police were the target of the bomb blast.”

The provincial police chief said ball-bearings driven by the blast hit the injured, adding the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had previously traced such cases and will also investigate this incident thoroughly.

“The provincial police had received 65 threat alerts,” he added.

