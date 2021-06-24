Double Click 728 x 90
Johar Town Blast: Punjab Police ‘Very Close’ To Arrest The Culprits Involved, Sheikh Rashid

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 01:25 pm
Johar Town Blast Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has on Thursday said that the Punjab Police has achieved great success in the investigation of the Johar Town blast, which killed three people and left more than 20 injured on Wednesday.

Releasing a video statement today. Sheikh Rashid said Punjab police is close to arrest the culprits involved in the horrifying Johar Town Blast.

“Punjab police will soon arrest the accused and bring good news to the people,” he said, adding those who want to spread chaos in the country and bring Pakistan under pressure with these terrorist attacks, will fail.

“Pakistan will never come under any pressure,” added Rashid.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has brought political and economic stability but the enemies do not like this,” he added.

The minister further added that the people of Pakistan will continue their journey of peace, stability and development in this country together with the support of the Pakistan Army.

Moreover, in a major breakthrough, the owner of the vehicle used in the blast in Lahore’s Johar Town area has been taken into custody.

According to sources, the arrested man is a resident of Gujranwala. He was offloaded from a Karachi-bound flight at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and taken into custody by the law enforcement agencies as a suspect in yesterday’s Johar Town blast.

He has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation, sources added.

CTD, Intelligence Agencies Collect Evidence From Johar Town Blast Site

Earlier in the day, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has on Thursday carried raids across different cities of Punjab in connection with the Johar Town blast.

According to sources, CTD and intelligence agencies have received the evidence from the crime scene.

Ball bearings, pieces of iron and the vehicle’s parts have also been preserved, added sourced.

Investigative agencies have also started geo-fencing the area to help with the blast probe,  sources said.

On the other hand, several suspicious persons are also under custody by the CTD.

