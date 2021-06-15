Karachi Police, Protesters Clash During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Aladin Park

Police and protesters came face-to-face during the anti-encroachment operation in Aladin Park of Karachi, while several people including a police officer were injured.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court had ordered the local administration in Karachi to demolish the Pavilion End club at Aladin Park, an amusement park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and close down all commercial activities.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that Aladin Park Park has been converted into a Pavilion End club and membership is being offered for a fee along with other commercial activities.

He directed the Karachi administrator to immediately demolish the club and stop other commercial activities in the park premises and submit a report on its implementation within two days.

On the orders of the court, the staff of the Anti-Encroachment Department carried out an operation on Tuesday morning and started demolishing the illegal shopping mall located in the park premises.

However, the operation was resisted by the vendors and a protest was started as a result of which the operation was stopped for some time.

After the break, the anti-encroachment staff resumed the operation, this time the protesters became enraged and pelted stones at the police, injuring one officer.

The police were also charged in response to which some protesters were injured while many were arrested.

As the situation worsened, the operation was halted for the second time and heavy machinery and a heavy contingent of police were called in.

After an interval of more than an hour, the operation is resumed and encroachments inside the park are being removed.

According to the traffic police, the road from Nipa to Johar has been closed for traffic due to the commotion and the traffic is being shifted from Nipa to Hassan Square.