Khurshid Shah Released On Production Order

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah was released on a production order to attend the budget meeting in the national assembly.

IG Sindh issued orders to take Khurshid Shah to Islamabad after which the PPP leader will be sent to Islamabad after appearing in the accountability court today.

The Speaker National Assembly had issued a production order to Khurshid Shah to attend the budget meeting.

It may be recalled that NAB had arrested Khurshid Shah in September last year on the charge of disproportionate assets.

He was arrested by the NAB Rawalpindi team from Bani Gala in the NAB Sukkur case.

The PPP leader is being investigated in Rs 1.23 billion National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.

Earlier, an accountability court (AC) had indicted PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 others in assets beyond the case.

Shah and his two were among the indicted in an Rs1.24 billion assets reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Shah and 17 co-accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khurshid Shah in the reference.