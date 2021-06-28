Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Khurshid Shah Released On Production Order

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 11:17 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Khurshid Shah Released On Production Order

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah was released on a production order to attend the budget meeting in the national assembly.

IG Sindh issued orders to take Khurshid Shah to Islamabad after which the PPP leader will be sent to Islamabad after appearing in the accountability court today.

The Speaker National Assembly had issued a production order to Khurshid Shah to attend the budget meeting.

It may be recalled that NAB had arrested Khurshid Shah in September last year on the charge of disproportionate assets.

He was arrested by the NAB Rawalpindi team from Bani Gala in the NAB Sukkur case.

The PPP leader is being investigated in Rs 1.23 billion National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.

Earlier, an accountability court (AC) had indicted PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 others in assets beyond the case.

Shah and his two were among the indicted in an Rs1.24 billion assets reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Shah and 17 co-accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khurshid Shah in the reference.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
12 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
13 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
15 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
44 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...
44 mins ago
Rockefeller Foundation and IKEA Foundation to launch $1 billion clean energy fund: UN

UNITED NATIONS: The Rockefeller Foundation and the IKEA Foundation have proclaimed to...
NCOC
1 hour ago
NCOC: Partial Resumption Of Indoor Dining allowed for vaccinated individuals only

In a statement on Monday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC)...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hareem Shah’s Marriage
12 mins ago
Hareem Shah’s Marriage has broken the internet, becomes a top trend on Twitter

Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples...
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan
13 mins ago
Sindh High Court Orders Banning TikTok In Pakistan

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban TikTok across Pakistan,...
Foreign Office Pakistan Afghanistan
15 mins ago
Pakistan hopes UAE will re-evaluate travel ban

Pakistan has articulated hope that the UAE will review the travel ban...
Anushka
44 mins ago
Anushka Sharma felt ‘mighty victorious’ with Virat Kohli

Bollywood Star Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram, also featuring...