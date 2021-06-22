NCOC Amends guidelines for two-dose Chinese vaccines

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has updated the guidelines for the two-dose Chinese vaccines.

The two-dose SinoVac and Sinopharm vaccines were initially given with a four-week gap which has now been increased to six weeks, announced by NCOC.

Commenting on the development, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that plenty of Sinovac doses were available in the country, while more were coming.

The SAPM said, “It would provide some flexibility in timing. Will help in some situations.”

Pakistan faced a shortage of vaccines last week and vaccination had to be stopped in various cities till a fresh shipment of 1.5 million doses of Sinovac arrived Sunday.

Pfizer vaccine

Pakistan has reached an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for supplying 13 million doses of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine by the end of July 2021.

Sputnik V

Similarly, Pakistan is also in the final stages of procuring 10 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V. Its shipment is likely to reach Pakistan by the end of the current month or the first week of July.

Pakistan Will Receive 13 Million Pfizer Vaccines Under Agreement

Under the agreement with Pfizer, Pakistan will receive 13 million doses of US vaccines.

According to reports, more than 600 diplomats from 57 countries have been vaccinated at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

an agreement has been signed between Pfizer Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply 13 million Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT 162B2) vaccines.

“We are proud to work with the Pakistani government and to pursue the common goal of bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to the public,” said Syed Muhammad Wajeeh­uddin, Country Manager, Pfizer Pakistan.

Sean Marett, Chief Business and Chief Commercial Officer at BioNTech, also thanked the Pakistani government for trusting him in his ability to develop vaccines.

Pfizer and Biotech have set a target of producing more than 3 billion doses of the vaccine globally by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has reported 30 deaths and 907 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases to 34,020.

A total of 2,497 coronavirus patients are being treated across the country while 283 are on ventilators.