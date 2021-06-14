No promotion for govt employees refusing vaccination: Sindh Information Minister

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has warned that the salaries of those government employees who are not getting themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus would be stopped’.

The information minister said that the government employees will not get promotions unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19 while talking to journalists.

He further urged people to get vaccinated, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the vaccine is the only effective weapon for deterrence against the deadly virus. He assured that the provincial government was taking all the precautionary measures to guarantee every citizen is vaccinated.

On the contrary, earlier this month, Sindh Education and Literacy Department had decided to stop the salaries from July of employees who refused to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.