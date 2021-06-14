Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

No promotion for govt employees refusing vaccination: Sindh Information Minister

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 09:34 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sindh Govnerment decides to announce lockdown measures

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has warned that the salaries of those government employees who are not getting themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus would be stopped’.

The information minister said that the government employees will not get promotions unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19 while talking to journalists.

He further urged people to get vaccinated, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the vaccine is the only effective weapon for deterrence against the deadly virus. He assured that the provincial government was taking all the precautionary measures to guarantee every citizen is vaccinated.

On the contrary, earlier this month, Sindh Education and Literacy Department had decided to stop the salaries from July of employees who refused to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Murad Ali Shah
15 mins ago
Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for the issuance of driving license: Sindh

Sindh government affirmed Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people obtaining driving licenses across...
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
21 mins ago
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United wins the toss and elected to field against Karachi Kings...
Galaxy S21 FE
32 mins ago
Samsung denies rumors about Galaxy S21 FE delayed arrival

Samsung, emerged to clear the air about the delay in the launch...
Kirti Kulhari
35 mins ago
Kirti Kulhari receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian actor Kirti Kulhari received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Kirti...
Voilá AI Artist
39 mins ago
Voilá AI Artist | what you should know about the latest viral selfie app

If you haven’t already been swept up by Voilá AI Artist, here’s...
Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat
1 hour ago
Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat

Rohit Sharma will struggle if New Zealand bowlers can move the ball...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Murad Ali Shah
15 mins ago
Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for the issuance of driving license: Sindh

Sindh government affirmed Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people obtaining driving licenses across...
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings
21 mins ago
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United wins the toss and elected to field against Karachi Kings...
Galaxy S21 FE
32 mins ago
Samsung denies rumors about Galaxy S21 FE delayed arrival

Samsung, emerged to clear the air about the delay in the launch...
Kirti Kulhari
35 mins ago
Kirti Kulhari receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Indian actor Kirti Kulhari received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Kirti...