Pakistan COVID-19: Positivity Rate Continues To Decline In Country

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 09:25 am
44 more COVID-19 patients died in Pakistan, bringing the total death toll to 22,152, with 1,052 new cases reported across the country.

According to the details, the latest statistics of corona cases have been released by the National Command and Operation Center, which states that 44 more patients died in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 22,152 while across the country.

A total of 45,924 tests were conducted across the country in 24 hours, of which 1,052 people were tested positive, bringing the total number of reported cases to 952,907.

The NCOC says that the positivity rate in the country has declined to 2.29% in 24 hours while 897,834 coronavirus patients have recovered.

According to the released data, 334,453 in Sindh, 342,498 in Punjab, 137,484 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 26,893 in Balochistan, 82,502 in Islamabad, 20,121 in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit In Baltistan, 5,908 people infected with the coronavirus.

 

Asad Umar Urges WHO To Take Universal Decision On Vaccine Adequacy

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives Asad Umar has advised the World Health Organization (WHO) to take a worldwide resolution about the vaccines that are suitable for travelling instead of every country making its own decision on vaccine acceptability.

“Vaccine acceptability decisions have to be taken by a global institution like WHO,” tweeted Minister Umar who also leads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

“Each country deciding which vaccine is acceptable for travel to that country is creating chaos. The health & well-being of world citizens cannot become hostage to global geo-strategic rivalries,” he added.

Most of the vaccines that are being directed to people in Pakistan are Chinese, a lot of countries, including Saudi Arabia, are not accepting Chinese vaccines.

