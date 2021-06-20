“Pakistan not responsible for the squabbling going on in Afghanistan”: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized the need for flexibility from Afghan leaders to the way forward for Afghan Peace Process.

Talking to the Afghanistan-based TV channel TOLO news, Qureshi said peace and stability in Afghanistan are a must for economic security and promotion of bilateral and regional trade.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi categorically rejected Taliban sanctuaries in Pakistan and said that their leadership is in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan is not responsible for the squabbling that is going on in Afghanistan,” he said.

To a question, the foreign minister said India used its presence in Afghanistan to conduct underground activities in Pakistan. He said it bothers Pakistan if Afghan soil is used against it by India.

Meanwhile, talking to his Afghan counterpart Muhammad Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent policy to strengthen bilateral relations with Afghanistan.

Productive meeting w/ @MHaneefAtmar. Close coordination & environment of trust essential to advance 🇵🇰🇦🇫 relations & Peace Process. Negotiated political settlement essential for peace that will bring stability, prosperity & connectivity. Look forward to welcoming FM Atmar in 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/jThTRNVCHv — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) June 19, 2021

He stressed that close coordination is essential to further advance the bilateral relations and the Afghan peace process.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the Afghan peace process, bilateral trade and economic relations.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated his invitation to the Afghan Foreign Minister for a bilateral visit to Pakistan.

Earlier, during the meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, Qureshi reaffirmed the policy of engagement across the board with Afghan political leadership to forge a deeper mutual understanding of bilateral relations and the peace process.

Both the leaders also shared their hope for Afghanistan’s leaders to expedite progress in Intra-Afghan Negotiations for lasting peace.