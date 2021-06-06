Double Click 728 x 90
PMC Announces Medical And Dental Colleges Entrance Test

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 04:31 pm
The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced that the Medical and Dental Colleges Entrance Test (MDCAT) will be held from August 30 to September 30.

According to the details, PMC officials said that a number of decisions have been taken regarding the upcoming academic year, including National Licensing Test (NLE), MDCAT, examination rules and regulations and medical and dental undergraduate education. Are

PMC President Dr Irshad Taqi said that for the first time MDCAT will be a fully computer-based examination, which will give an opportunity to both local and foreign students to appear for the examination.

He said that the examinations would be held from August 30 to September 30, 2021, in 20 designated cities of Pakistan.

According to Dr Irshad Taqi, the applicants will have the option to choose the time of their participation in the examinations.

He said that online tutorials and practise tests would also be provided to the applicants so that they would be familiar with the examination process.

In this regard, it was informed that the syllabus/subject formulated by the Board of Education was taken from the existing syllabus of Biology, Chemistry and Physics of all the Boards across Pakistan.

According to the PMC, it also takes into account the A-level curriculum.

The syllabus of all the subjects and the details of each subject are available on the PMC website.

PMC President Dr Irshad Taqi clarified that after the approval of the Medical and Dental Council, the Academic Board has kept the pass marks in MDCAT 2021 at 65%.

He said that the results would be presented half an hour after the examination.

He said that students can select all the colleges for admission and PMC will send the result of the Medical and Dental Colleges Entrance Test (MDCAT) of the student directly to the concerned colleges.

The council also approved the curriculum for the NLE based on the recommendations of the Academic Board.

The NLE consists of two tests, the MCQ Theory and the Clinical Skills Test.

The theory component of NLE Phase One KMCQ will also be a computer-based test that will be conducted several times a year at various centres across Pakistan in which there is no restriction on the number of attempts of the candidate.

For NLE, 70% marks are required in both exams.

Earlier on 19th May, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday has allowed professional and educational institutions to conduct examinations.

According to the Ministry of Education, the examinations will be conducted in accordance with strict SOPs and NCOC guidelines.

It should be mentioned here that permission must be obtained from the Ministry of Education before conducting examinations.

Examination date, city, number of participants, centres will be informed, said Ministry of Education.

Moreover, the Ministry of Education will issue NOCs and SOPs within 24 hours of receiving the application.

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has also decided to reopen schools in districts with less than a 5% coronavirus positivity ratio.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has announced a relaxation of Corona restrictions.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by NCOC chief Asad Umar in Islamabad.

It was decided that the staggered opening of educational institutions from June 7 — other than those opened from May 24.

 

