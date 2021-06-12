Double Click 728 x 90
PTI’s Climate Change policy recognized globally: PM Imran

Arhama Altaf

12th Jun, 2021.
PM Imran Climate Change

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday (today) said it is high time for Pakistan to seriously value its natural resources to combat the negative impacts of climate change.

Releasing the statistics, PM Imran in his tweet compares the PTI government’s efforts for climate change with the previous tenures.

“Pakistan doing more than it’s share to fight climate change and thinking about its future generations,” he wrote.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the massive change in climate will surely affect the future generations of Pakistan.

Prime Minister said that Pakistan is unfortunately amongst the ten countries which are most vulnerable to climate change. “We want to leave a better Pakistan for future generations,” he added.

He further added that Pakistan will host “World Environment Day” on June 5 after its efforts to bring beneficial climate change by planting trees.

“Government has embarked upon a series of projects including that of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami, national parks’ establishment and restoration of wetlands and wildlife to achieve that objective,” he had said.

The premier had added these projects will also provide job opportunities to the people and contribute to the promotion of tourism.

He further added that the government also aims to increase national parks in the country.

