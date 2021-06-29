Qureshi lauds LEAs for exposing elements aiming to destabilise Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday congratulated law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for exposing foreign elements aiming to destabilise Pakistan.

In a statement regarding the progress made in the investigation of Lahore blast, he said our intelligence agencies, Punjab Counter Terrorism Department and police have carried out a thorough probe and arrested those responsible.

“Anti-terror financing investigation agencies should conduct an inquiry and expose elements involved in providing financial resources for such operations,” minister underscored.

Without naming anyone, he further stated that some elements in Afghanistan are also acting as spoilers who want instability in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices against terrorism,” he added.

Qureshi informed that an important meeting is being convened on national security on Thursday and members of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will also attend the meeting. He said that parliamentarians from all parliamentary parties are also invited to attend the meeting.

The meeting is aimed to brief participants about the facts and the current law and order situation in Afghanistan as well as the region.

He said Pakistan was working diligently to put a stop to money laundering and terror financing.

In regards to the situation of Afghanistan, Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan.