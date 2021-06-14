Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sindh government announces closure of business will now only be on Sunday

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 04:38 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Sindh Business allowed to operate for six days

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has on Monday permitted to run the business activity for six days of the week except for Sunday.

Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus today, in which it was decided to close the business activity in Sindh for one day instead of two days a week.

The Chief Minister further said that he will not allow corruption or incompetence in any ongoing work against coronavirus.

He said, “Having a coronavirus jab should be made mandatory to get a driving license.”

In the meeting, Shah said that the rate of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has decreased to 4.5% and some pressure on hospitals has eased now.

Moreover, CM Sindh also shared more facts and figures, saying that so far 50 of the passengers from abroad have recovered. A total of 9.5% of the new cases were diagnosed in Karachi, 5.65% in Hyderabad, 12% in District East of Karachi and 9% in District South.

So far, 192 patients have died in June for COVID-19.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has decided to allow on-campus academic activities of classes six to eight with a 50% attendance at a time from Tuesday, June 15.

Taking to Twitter, Saeed Ghani said that the classes of sixth to eighth grade would resume from Tuesday, and in case of further improvement in the COVID situation, the primary classes will begin from June 21.

“Sindh Corona Task Force has decided to reopen educational institutions of Sindh for class 9th and above from 7th June(tomorrow) with strict SOPs. All staff must be get vaccinated,” Ghani tweeted.

He, however, said that the complete staff of the school had to get themselves vaccinated before the resumption of classes.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly
2 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer will be out on Tuesday

Ahad Raza Mir, a Pakistani actor, has announced that the trailer for...
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators' latest defeat
10 mins ago
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer...
The State Bank of Pakistan
23 mins ago
SBP proposes amendments in rules to facilitate digital marketplace selling

KARACHI: The (SBP) central bank has proposed changes in the foreign exchange...
Tax rate
36 mins ago
Govt increases tax rate on profits from bank deposits

KARACHI: The federal government has increased the income tax rate to 15...
Angelina Jolie Spotted Arriving with a Bottle of Wine at Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Apartment
38 mins ago
Angelina Jolie Spotted Arriving with a Bottle of Wine at Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Apartment

Angelina Jolie is the latest A-list actor to take part in what...
Shreya Ghoshal Asked New Mothers To Get Vaccinated: ‘It’s Absolutely Safe’
41 mins ago
Shreya Ghoshal Asked New Mothers To Get Vaccinated: ‘It’s Absolutely Safe’

Shreya Ghoshal welcomed her baby boy Devyaan on Monday. She received the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly
2 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer will be out on Tuesday

Ahad Raza Mir, a Pakistani actor, has announced that the trailer for...
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators' latest defeat
10 mins ago
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer...
The State Bank of Pakistan
23 mins ago
SBP proposes amendments in rules to facilitate digital marketplace selling

KARACHI: The (SBP) central bank has proposed changes in the foreign exchange...
Tax rate
36 mins ago
Govt increases tax rate on profits from bank deposits

KARACHI: The federal government has increased the income tax rate to 15...