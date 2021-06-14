Sindh government announces closure of business will now only be on Sunday

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has on Monday permitted to run the business activity for six days of the week except for Sunday.

Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus today, in which it was decided to close the business activity in Sindh for one day instead of two days a week.

The Chief Minister further said that he will not allow corruption or incompetence in any ongoing work against coronavirus.

Karachi: (June 14th, 2021) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus at CM House. Media Cell Team

— CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) June 14, 2021

He said, “Having a coronavirus jab should be made mandatory to get a driving license.”

In the meeting, Shah said that the rate of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has decreased to 4.5% and some pressure on hospitals has eased now.

Moreover, CM Sindh also shared more facts and figures, saying that so far 50 of the passengers from abroad have recovered. A total of 9.5% of the new cases were diagnosed in Karachi, 5.65% in Hyderabad, 12% in District East of Karachi and 9% in District South.

So far, 192 patients have died in June for COVID-19.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has decided to allow on-campus academic activities of classes six to eight with a 50% attendance at a time from Tuesday, June 15.

Taking to Twitter, Saeed Ghani said that the classes of sixth to eighth grade would resume from Tuesday, and in case of further improvement in the COVID situation, the primary classes will begin from June 21.

“Sindh Corona Task Force has decided to reopen educational institutions of Sindh for class 9th and above from 7th June(tomorrow) with strict SOPs. All staff must be get vaccinated,” Ghani tweeted.

سندھ کرونا ٹاسک فورس کے اجلاس میں چھٹی سے آٹھویں جماعت تک کی کلاسز کل بروز منگل 15 جون سے %50 حاضری کیساتھ کھولنے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے اور کرونا کی صورتحال میں مزید بہتری آنے کی صورت میں پرائمری کلاسز 21 جون سے شروع کردی جائینگی۔ اسکولوں کے سارے عملے کو vaccinated ہونا لازمی ہوگا — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) June 14, 2021

He, however, said that the complete staff of the school had to get themselves vaccinated before the resumption of classes.