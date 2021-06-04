Sindh Governor Demands PM Imran Removal Of Police Chief From Office

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the Sindh police chief as ‘biased’ and demanded his removal from office.

Talking to the media after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Ismail said that he had demanded the removal of Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar as “his attitude is biased”.

Governor Sindh said that IG Sindh had filed a case against one of our leaders for taking a picture of the canal.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had also demanded that the federal government replace the IG Sindh and Chief Secretary Sindh, but he gave various reasons.

He said that they have failed to implement the COVID-19 lockdown in Karachi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail told the media that the issue of water scarcity has also been put before the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister has clearly stated that there will be a fair distribution of water and there will be no abuse with Sindh.

It may be recalled that the water issue between the federal government and the Sindh government came to the fore when IRSA had recently said that it had reviewed the situation on May 28 and decided to provide water to both Sindh and Punjab. It will be reduced by 32% even though it was already facing a reduction of 23%.

Irsa had initially estimated a 10 per cent drop in the Kharif crop, but delays in the onset of heat in the northern areas caused the water level to fall further.

Irsa said that with a reduction of 32%, Punjab would get its share of 83,000 cusecs of water while Sindh has been allocated 74,000 cusecs.

Talking to reporters, Governor Sindh said that the federal government has decided to remove Sindh’s reservations on the issue of Bundle Island.

He said that it has been decided to remove the reservations of the nationalist leaders of Sindh in this regard as it was our mistake not to take them into confidence on the issue of the Island.

Governor Sindh said that Sindh would benefit from Bundle Island.