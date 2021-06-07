Six-Day Anti-Polio Campaign Commences In Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has commenced the anti-polio campaign in the province which will continue for 6 days (June 7).

According to the details, during the campaign, more than 9 million children up to the age of 5 will be vaccinated against polio.

According to a statement from the Emergency Operations Center for Polio Sindh, the campaign will continue in 30 districts of Sindh and will end on June 12.

More than 2 million of the children who will be vaccinated against polio during the campaign live in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that not a single case of polio has been reported in Sindh since July 2020 due to these standard campaigns as compared to 22 cases in Sindh last year and 84 cases across the country.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that the polio campaign was being carried out in accordance with the protocols laid down by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Covid 19 in which polio workers would be required to wear masks.

H said that body temperature would be checked before the team was deployed and would not be able to enter homes or touch a child directly, and there would be knocking on doors.

He said that last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was a break in the polio campaign from March to July, which is being met with successive campaigns.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that the examination of environmental samples also showed a negative rate of polio which is a good thing for the future of the children of the country.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where there is a global polio epidemic and only one case of polio was reported in Balochistan this year.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Chief Minister’s Spokesperson, the inaugural of the anti-polio campaign was held at Government Dispensary Sultanabad.