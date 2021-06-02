Tajik President Receives Guard Of Honour AT PM House In Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has received the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

According to details, on arrival at the PM House, a formal welcome ceremony in honour of the visiting dignitary.

A smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honour to the Tajik President. National anthems of both the countries were also played on the occasion.

Shortly, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Emomali Rahmon will lead their respective sides in the delegation-level talks.

The two sides will exchange views on deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defence, culture, education and regional connectivity.

Note that, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit today (Wednesday) at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar received the Tajik President at Nur Khan Airbase.

A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately hold a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the commonality of faith, shared history and cultural affinities.