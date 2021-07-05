Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Swat Valley, Other Parts Of KP

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 03:51 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

Earthquake shakings measuring 5.3 on the Richter’s scale were felt in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here on Thursday.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Swat, Buner, Malakand and other areas of KP. However, no casualties or damage was reported.

As per the reports, the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area at a depth of 168 kilometres was the epicentre of the earthquake.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km. Citizens have been advised to be careful as aftershocks of the earthquake are expected, reports added.

Earlier, earthquake tremors were felt near Quetta, Quetta District, Balochistan and spread fear and panic among the people and they came out of their houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

According to the seismological centre, the magnitude of the quake was 4.7 to 4.8. Epicentre location corrected by 12 km towards North. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.

The depth of the quake was 25 km underground.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones
2 mins ago
Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd)...
Global Vaccine Plan
10 mins ago
Global Vaccine Plan essential as coronavirus death toll tops 4 million: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the urgent need for...
Shehroz Sabzwari Sadaf Kanwal
11 mins ago
Shehroz Sabzwari Details Why He Chose Sadaf Kanwal As His Life Partner

The Pakistani showbiz actor Shehroz Sabzwari recently opened up about his reasons...
20 mins ago
Tencent using face recognition to enforce China’s gaming ban on children.

Tencent, a Chinese web company, has begun to ban children from its games...
https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2020/07/diamer-bhasha-dam-another-historic-milestone-for-pakistan/
20 mins ago
Chinese enterprises in CPEC projects focusing on social responsibility: official

BEIJING: The responsibility of Chinese enterprises in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor...
Chinese foreign minister calls for closer ties with Pakistan
31 mins ago
Chinese foreign minister calls for closer ties with Pakistan

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged closer...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones
2 mins ago
Singapore investors urged to set up industries in CPEC Special Economic Zones

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Lt-Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa (Retd)...
Global Vaccine Plan
10 mins ago
Global Vaccine Plan essential as coronavirus death toll tops 4 million: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the urgent need for...
Shehroz Sabzwari Sadaf Kanwal
11 mins ago
Shehroz Sabzwari Details Why He Chose Sadaf Kanwal As His Life Partner

The Pakistani showbiz actor Shehroz Sabzwari recently opened up about his reasons...
20 mins ago
Tencent using face recognition to enforce China’s gaming ban on children.

Tencent, a Chinese web company, has begun to ban children from its games...