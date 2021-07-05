5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Swat Valley, Other Parts Of KP

Earthquake shakings measuring 5.3 on the Richter’s scale were felt in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here on Thursday.
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Swat, Buner, Malakand and other areas of KP. However, no casualties or damage was reported.
As per the reports, the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area at a depth of 168 kilometres was the epicentre of the earthquake.
The depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km. Citizens have been advised to be careful as aftershocks of the earthquake are expected, reports added.
Earlier, earthquake tremors were felt near Quetta, Quetta District, Balochistan and spread fear and panic among the people and they came out of their houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.
According to the seismological centre, the magnitude of the quake was 4.7 to 4.8. Epicentre location corrected by 12 km towards North. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.
The depth of the quake was 25 km underground.