5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Swat Valley, Other Parts Of KP

Earthquake shakings measuring 5.3 on the Richter’s scale were felt in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) here on Thursday.

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit Swat, Buner, Malakand and other areas of KP. However, no casualties or damage was reported.

As per the reports, the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area at a depth of 168 kilometres was the epicentre of the earthquake.

The depth of the earthquake was measured at 80km. Citizens have been advised to be careful as aftershocks of the earthquake are expected, reports added.

Earlier, earthquake tremors were felt near Quetta, Quetta District, Balochistan and spread fear and panic among the people and they came out of their houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.