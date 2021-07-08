Coronavirus Positivity Rate Soars By 3.3% Across Pakistan

The positivity rate of the novel Coronavirus in Pakistan has climbed up by 3.3% over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 24 more people lost their lives, raising the nationwide death toll of Coronavirus to 22,493.

The country’s total case limit has climbed to 967,633 after 1,683 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period. The new infections rose when 50,531 tests were conducted during the said period.

Statistics 8 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,531

Positive Cases: 1683

Positivity % : 3.33%

Deaths : 24 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 8, 2021

The active cases were recorded at 34,531. The positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases reported a sharp increase and was recorded at 3.33% in Pakistan. However, around 1,084 recovered in the last 24 hours.

So far, Punjab has recorded a total of 347,347 Coronavirus infections, Sindh 343,303, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,855, Islamabad 83,259, Balochistan 27,502, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,728 and Gilgit Baltistan 6,639.

As of July 8, as many as 14,698,191 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 3,530,044 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

A total of 18,228,235 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, so far.

3.5% Of Population In Pakistan Is Vaccinated Against Coronavirus, Statistics

The government is continuously trying to inoculate against Coronavirus, the govt has also campaigned to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, but only 3.5% of the population in the country has been vaccinated so far.

According to the report, only 3.5% of the 100 million people qualified for the anti-coronavirus inoculation have been fully vaccinated, stated the report.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 17,390,346 vaccine shots have been delivered across the country as of July 6.

Statistics show that more than 14% of the population has been partly vaccinated, while 290,377 vaccine shots were managed across the country yesterday, July 5.