“Govt. Committed To Introduce latest technologies to further ease lives of people”: PM

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 12:17 pm
launches Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Initiative

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday launched the Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Initiative for Punjab, in Islamabad.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Succession Certificates, the Prime Minister termed it an important step saying it will greatly facilitate the people including the overseas Pakistanis.

The Prime Minister declared the commitment to use the latest technologies in order to bring further ease to the lives of the people.

He said we are also introducing e-governance to improve the performance of public sector departments.

He said the land records of all the main cities including the federal capital will be computerized by August.

The Prime Minister said that overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset of the country who are immensely contributing to the national economy through their remittances. He said a foolproof system will be brought enabling the overseas Pakistanis to cast votes in the elections.

Imran Khan said Electronic Voting Machines will be introduced to eliminate rigging in the elections. He said we will bring such a system that the election results are satisfactory to the losing parties.

In his remarks on the occasion, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said implementation has been started on laws framed under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan  He said the initiative of Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates will greatly reduce the burden on the courts.

The Law Minister said this mechanism is working successfully in Islamabad and one will also see its benefits reaching the millions of people of Punjab. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also passed this law.

