Govt, opposition & valiant armed forces concordant regarding security issues

The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee session on National Security was held at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The military leadership said Pakistan will welcome a truly representative government in Afghanistan and continue to play a very sincere, positive and responsible role in the Afghan peace process.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed briefed the parliamentarians for over two hours with a focus on Afghanistan and regional security situations.

Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa also attended the session and responded to questions of the parliamentarians.

The meeting was also attended by some of the leading figures from both the treasury and opposition benches and the provincial chief ministers.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Lt. General Faiz Hameed also attended the dinner and met Speaker Asad Qaiser in his chamber prior to the in-camera session.

پارلیمنٹ کی قومی سلامتی کمیٹی کے اجلاس سے قبل ملکی عسکری قیادت سے ملاقات ہوئی۔ ملاقات میں ملکی سلامتی اور باہمی دلچسپی امور پر تفصیلی تبادلہ خیال ہوا pic.twitter.com/42fxQ4t69Z — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) July 1, 2021

According to sources, the participants of the meeting decided that another session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security should be held before Eid to draft recommendations for the government.

“The DG ISI gave a comprehensive briefing to the parliamentarians and political leadership on important external matters, national security, internal challenges and regional development, especially the Kashmir conflict and Afghanistan’s current situation,” a handout issued by the Ministry of Information said.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan had honestly played a very positive and responsible role in the Afghan peace process.

“Owing to Pakistan’s efforts, not only was the path paved for talks between different Afghan factions warring groups but a meaningful dialogue between the United States and Taliban was also started,” the handout said.

The meeting was apprised that Pakistan believed in the fact that lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan would actually result in instability in South Asia.

The DG ISI further said Pakistan’s land was not being used in the conflict going on in Afghanistan and hoped that Afghanistan will reciprocate in this regard.

While leaving the Parliament House, Gen Bajwa said no airbase will be given to the US. “You should have put this question to the government. Why you asked this from me?”

However, when insisted, the COAS said no base would be given to the US.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his emphatic speech in the National Assembly, has said peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan to build economic linkages with the Central Asian states.

He said the heavy human and material loss suffered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism has not been recognized in a true sense at the international level.

Prime Minister also condemned the drone attacks carried out by the US in tribal areas in the past. He said the US realizing that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict has now given an exit date from Afghanistan and is asking Pakistan to woo the Taliban for talks.

PM Imran, however, said Pakistan has no leverage on the Taliban except that it can only ask them to hold negotiations to avoid civil war in their country.

He said we neither want any strategic depth nor do we have any favourites or parties in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister emphatically made it clear that Islamabad will only be a partner in peace, not in war, with the United States, categorically saying that Pakistan does not make any compromise over its sovereignty for the sake of any other country.