ISPR: 22nd Shahadat Anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Observed Today

22nd Shahadat anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed today at his native town, Ghizer (GB).

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), a wreath-laying ceremony was held to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of the valiant son of the soil in the line of duty to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

On behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Commander Force Command Northern Areas ( FCNA) laid a floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed’s grave. People from various walks of life, civil & military officials and relatives of Shaheed attend the ceremony.

Note that the 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War hero Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed Nishan Haider is being observed today, the heroic son of the nation who was martyred in the great duty of defending Pakistan.

Whether it is the 1965 war or the Kargil front, the brave sons of the nation have sacrificed their lives to defend their beloved motherland. One such example is that of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed who inflicted such a heavy blow on the enemy in the Kargil War that he will be remembered for centuries.

Havaldar Lalak Jan volunteered against the enemy. His unit arrived at the Northern Light Infantry. Captain Karnal Sher Khan joined the battle. When the order was received, he took charge as the post commander at the post of Mushko Nala along with a dozen soldiers.

Havaldar Lalak Jan other soldiers fought bravely with the enemy from July 2 to 6. Despite the freezing temperatures of minus 30 degrees Celsius and the deadly wounds, the brave man showed great courage and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy with light machine guns for several hours.

As the attacks intensified, Havaldar Lalak Jan was seriously injured but refused to leave the front.