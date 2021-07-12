Double Click 728 x 90
Met office warns of high flood level in rivers during monsoon season

Web DeskWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 03:07 pm
Met office warns of high flood level in rivers during monsoon season

ISLAMABAD: Rivers of the country are expected to face high flood level from Monday (today) onwards, as the first spell of monsoon season has started in the country.

In this regard, the Meteorological Department has advised all the relevant ministries and departments to take precautionary measures so as to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the latest hydro-meteorological conditions, River Chenab at Marala is likely to attain high flood level ranging between 200,000 cusecs to 300,000 cusecs in between July 12 and July 13, 2021. The River Chenab at Khanki is expected to reach high flood level ranging between 200,000 cusecs to 300,000 cusecs from 12:00 midnight to 6:00am of July 13, 2021.

Similarly, River Chenab at Qadirabad is expected to touch the high flood level ranging between 200,000 cusecs to 300,000 cusecs from 6:00am to 12:00 noon of July 13, 2021. Nullahs of River Chenab are also likely to attain high flood level flows from 6:00pm of July 12, 2021 to 12:00 midnight of July 13, 2021.

In a letter the Met Office advised all the relevant authorities to remain on Alert during the period and take precautionary measures accordingly.

The Meteorological Department had already forecasted above average monsoon rains this year. It also cautioned that if prompt measures were not taken then the floods can cause huge collateral losses to the country in terms of damaged crops and displacement of the people living on the surrounding areas of the rivers.

