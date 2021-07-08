Double Click 728 x 90
Mir Shakil Case Hearing: Geo Employees Averted To Enter The Courtroom

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 03:26 pm
Mir Shakil Case Reference

The Accountability Court (AC) has on Thursday (today) heard the illegal plot allotment reference against the owner of Jang and Geo Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and others.

Prior to the case hearing of Mir Shakil, Security personnel prevented Geo Group employees to enter the courtroom. Only defendants were allowed to enter, police said.

The accused Mir Shakil tried to take him to the courtroom. However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar got involved in a heated exchange with the security personnel.

“These are all journalists, you can’t stop them from entering the courtroom as they are also part of the hearing,” Tarar said in his fiery argument.

Following his intervention, security personnel also allowed Mir Shakil’s employees to enter the courtroom.

Earlier today, the owner of Jang and Geo Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman appeared with his lawyer Advocate Amjad Pervez at the Accountability Court (AC).

Also, the co-accused, former director of land development Bashir Ahmed also appeared before the court.

Co-accused Nawaz Sharif has been declared a fugitive for not appearing despite being summoned by the court.

Earlier, a notice has been issued to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the acquittal plea of Mir Shakil and DG Land Development Authority (LDA) Humayun Faiz Rasool.

Special Prosecutor Haris Qureshi appeared before the court on behalf of NAB. The prosecution’s witness, Director Water and Sanitation Agency, Lahore (WASA) Zeeshan Bilal, had been summoned to record his statement.

At the hearing, the NAB prosecutor Haris Qureshi said the governing body has a case of legal violations against Jang-Geo owner and others.

“NAB has a case against Nawaz Sharif, Mir Shakil and others for misuse of power,” he added.

He violated the policy and allotted land from three different areas in a certain area, the prosecutor said.

