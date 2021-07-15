Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan Deeply Saddened Over Tragic Hospital Fire Incident In Iraq

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 12:04 pm
FO Iraq Hospital Fire

Pakistan has on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident of fire at a hospital in Nasiriya, Iraq.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri extended condolences to the government and people of Iraq on the loss of precious lives and injuries caused to many in the fire incident. He said Pakistan stands with brotherly Iraq in this hour of grief.

Iraq: At Least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital

A fire at a coronavirus hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah killed at least 44 people and injured 67 others. Prime Minister Mustafa Kazmi has ordered the arrest of the responsible officials.

According to reports, Iraqi health and police officials confirmed the deaths in the hospital fire, saying the fire may have been caused by an oxygen tank explosion.

After the incident, the medical staff kept removing the burnt bodies from the hospital while many patients were seen coughing due to the smoke.

According to health officials in Nasiriyah, a search operation is underway in Al-Hussein Karuna Virus Hospital after the fire was brought under control. However, the smoke and stench are hampering relief efforts in the affected wards.

Health sources said the death toll from Monday’s fire was likely to rise as several patients were still missing. He said the dead included two health workers.

Relatives of the victims gathered in front of the hospital after the incident. Meanwhile, angry people also set fire to two police vehicles after a clash with police.

Meanwhile, according to a statement issued by the office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimy, the Prime Minister has met with senior ministers on the incident and ordered the suspension and arrest of Nasiriyah’s health and civil defence managers.

According to the statement, the hospital management has also been suspended and arrest warrants have been issued for him.

