Afghan Foreign Minister, Pakistani envoy to Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Maulvi Amir Khan Mutaqi, met Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan at his office at the Foreign Ministry in Kabul on Tuesday.
According to the ambassador, they discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation particularly facilitating humanitarian, economic and people to people exchanges.
Called on new Afghan Foreign Minister H.E. Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation particularly facilitating humanitarian, economic and people to people exchanges @SMQureshiPTI @fawadchaudhry @ForeignOfficePk @PakinAfg pic.twitter.com/eI4SiNst6E
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) September 14, 2021
The spokesman of the IEA Suhail Shaheen also tweeted details of the meeting.
2/2
in Pakistan, bilateral relations and humanitarian aids. The Pakistani ambassador pledged to facilitate people’s movement at Torkhan and Spinboldak and resolve problems faced by Afghan refugees there. pic.twitter.com/HecNhrxVOM
— Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) September 14, 2021
Meanwhile, the ambassador also met UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and Bureau Chief, Wall Street Journal Kabul Mr Yaroslave.
Received UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at Pakistan Residence Kabul & discussed preventing/managing possible refugee movements from Afghanistan @SMQureshiPTI @fawadchaudhry @ForeignOfficePk @FMPublicDiploPK @PakinAfg pic.twitter.com/PfJemmU1p9
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) September 14, 2021
Had a meeting with Mr. Yaroslave, Buraue Chief, Wall Street Journal Kabul and had discussions about situation in Afghanistan @fawadchaudhry @ForeignOfficePk @FMPublicDiploPK @PakinAfg pic.twitter.com/Dw1F1uuNTo
— Mansoor Ahmad Khan (@ambmansoorkhan) September 14, 2021
