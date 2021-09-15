Afghan Foreign Minister, Pakistani envoy to Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties

APP News Agency

15th Sep, 2021. 12:02 pm
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Maulvi Amir Khan Mutaqi, met Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan at his office at the Foreign Ministry in Kabul on Tuesday.

According to the ambassador, they discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation particularly facilitating humanitarian, economic and people to people exchanges.

The spokesman of the IEA Suhail Shaheen also tweeted details of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the ambassador also met UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and Bureau Chief, Wall Street Journal Kabul Mr Yaroslave.

