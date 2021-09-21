Ambassador of Nigeria to Pakistan visits Naval Headquarters Islamabad

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Sep, 2021. 12:58 pm
Ambassador of Nigeria to Pakistan visits Naval Headquarters Islamabad

Ambassador of Nigeria to Pakistan H.E Mr Mohammed Bello Abioye visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

According to the DGPR Navy, The ambassador called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, during his visit.

During the Call-on, the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations and maritime security in the region.

