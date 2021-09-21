Ambassador of Nigeria to Pakistan visits Naval Headquarters Islamabad
Ambassador of Nigeria to Pakistan H.E Mr Mohammed Bello Abioye visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.
According to the DGPR Navy, The ambassador called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, during his visit.
During the Call-on, the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations and maritime security in the region.
Ambassador of Nigeria to Pakistan H.E Mr Mohammed Bello Abioye visited NHQ, Islamabad & called on CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. During the Call-on, the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations and maritime security in the region. pic.twitter.com/ha8QHoZjVn
— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) September 21, 2021
Read More
Cancellation of NZ, England teams tours cost PTV millions of rupees: Fawad
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on...
Pakistan calls for unfreezing of Afghan assets ahead of UN talks
Pakistan called on world powers to unblock billions of dollars in Afghan...
Pakistan-China Tourism seminar held in Qingdao
In order to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic...
EVM, PMDA fiasco Imran's distraction tactic to hide his failures, says Marriyum
LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of...
Leading int’l, Indian media outlets propagate Pakistan’s intrusion in Afghan internal affairs: DG ISPR
Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said some...