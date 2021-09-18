BISE Rawalpindi Board 12th class result; recent updates

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi will announce the results in September 2021.

According to the official press release, the result of Inter Part-II Rawalpindi Board will be announced simultaneously with the results of other Punjab boards in 2021.

All inter part-II students who are waiting for the results will be able to view their results online at Pakistan’s number one website BOL News. So, until then, we advise all students to keep checking the BOL News website for the most up-to-date information on the inter part-II result 2021.

Immediately after the results are announced, candidates can check it by name and roll number. Stay in touch with us to get more updates about Result 2021. Until then, we wish all the students good luck with their results.