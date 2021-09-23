Fatima Bhutto reacts intensely to Angelina Jolie’s post, says ‘Anyone told her about Kashmir?’

Political activist Fatima Bhutto schooled Angelina Jolie on Afghanistan. She also hopes that, as she does with Afghanistan, The Tourist actress would talk about Kashmir and Palestine.

The Wanted star made an Instagram account to raise awareness about the condition of Afghans. Angelina Jolie wants to raise awareness about the condition of women and young girls in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s swift takeover.

Fatima Bhutto didn’t hold back correcting the Salt actress about the plight of Afghan women and girls under foreign military intervention.

Also, in another tweet, she thanked the Hollywood starlet and asked her to speak up for Palestine next.

The Maleficent star debuted on Instagram with a post about Afghanistan. Angelina Jolie posted an image of a handwritten letter from a teenage girl in Afghanistan, which she claimed was sent by her.

Under the Taliban administration, the young girl revealed her fear of going to school. According to the actress, she started her Instagram account to be a voice for such women.