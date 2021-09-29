Federal Minister lauds China for providing religious freedom to Chinese Muslims

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri lauded the Chinese government for ensuring liberty to the Muslims in performing religious rituals such as Hajj and observing sacred months like Ramazan and other festivals.

Addressing a webinar titled “Xinjiang is a Beautiful and Unique Area” Hosted by the Chinese ambassador, he said China guaranteed protection of religious freedom to Muslims residing there through its laws.

He said the peoples of Pakistan have a religious and cultural connection with the people of Xinjiang. There were some 24,000 beautiful mosques in the area that currently represent religious and ethnic harmony.

He lauded the Chinese government for felicitating standard translations of Quran Pak, Sahih Bukhari in different Chinese languages for the benefit of Muslims and establishing Islamic School in Xinjiang.

He expressed the hope that these facilities would help promoting religious education and Islamic principles. The people of Pakistan have a lot of love and devotion for China and the Chinese people. Pakistan has religious and cultural affiliations with the people of China.

The importance of the Chinese province of Xinjiang has increased manifold due to its close proximity with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The economic and social development of Xinjiang, a beautiful blend of Central Asian and Middle Eastern culture, has improved the living standards of its residents.

Top Xinjiang officials gave a detailed briefing on the socio-economic development of the local population.

National Assembly, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and Senator Faisal Javed also spoke.