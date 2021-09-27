Karachi Circular Railway project would shift burden from city’s roads: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday while urging the Sindh government to reconsider the Bundle Island project, called for renewed coordination between federal and provincial governments for the successful accomplishment of megaprojects.

“Regarding problems of Karachi, both the federal and Sindh governments will have to move again together. All this is inter- connected. Some things the federal government cannot do alone while others Sindh government cannot do solely without centre’s support,” the prime minister said.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Karachi Circular Railway project, the prime minister said the project would shift the burden from Karachi’s roads.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Ali Haider Zaidi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the ceremony besides senior officers.

The prime minister said major cities were engines of growth for any country like London had been for UK, New York for US and Karachi for Pakistan.

He said Karachi was about to take off in the 80s when it was hit by riots, thus impacting the whole country.

He said in September, both the federal and Sindh governments announced the Karachi Transformation Plan for the uplift of the city.

He believed that Karachi could attract investment from across the world but the provision of basic infrastructure was a prerequisite like public transport. He said the required investment was not made in the public transport sector in Karachi.