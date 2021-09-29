NCOC announces to relax restrictions in 8 cities with highest level of vaccination
National Command and Control centre chairman and planning and developing minister Asad Umar said that NCOC has decided to relax restrictions in 8 cities with the highest level of vaccination.
The minister said on Twitter, These include Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and Skardu. Also, effective October 1 a number of restrictions will be imposed on adults not fully vaccinated.
Cinemas and shrines have been reopened in these cities for vaccinated people and restaurants will stay open throughout the week.
Pakistan to start COVID vaccination of children aged 12 years and older
Pakistan will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 years and older, said Federal Minister and NCOC head Asad Umar.
The minister said in a Tweet, “In today’s NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. The special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated.”
On Tuesday 28 September 1400 more people tested positive for the deadly virus with 4015 patients on critical care.
