PM Imran shares pictures of Buddhist temple on Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared on Twitter pictures of the ancient ruins of a Buddhist temple in Takhtbhai, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.
The Buddhist temple is part of Pakistan’s rich Gandhara heritage.
The ancient ruins of a Buddhist temple in Takhtbhai, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa — part of Pakistan's rich Gandhara heritage. pic.twitter.com/J23ZZS9Htf
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2021
Read More
Balochistan: Sepoy embraces martyrdom thwarting terrorists’ attack on military post
The terrorists on Sunday targeted Security Forces’ post in Mach, Balochistan, where...
There will be an additional tax on the electricity bills of those who work from home
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) member Internal Revenue Operations Qaiser Iqbal has...
Shipment of imported sugar for utility stores reached Pakistan
A consignment of 28,760 metric tonnes of imported sugar has reached Pakistan....
FBR server disruption, difficulties for online tax return submitters
Online Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) server disruptions have caused severe problems...
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp decline
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp decline last week, with...