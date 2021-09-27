PM Imran shares pictures of Buddhist temple on Twitter

APP News Agency

27th Sep, 2021. 09:21 am
PM Imran shares pictures of Buddhist temple on Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared on Twitter pictures of the ancient ruins of a Buddhist temple in Takhtbhai, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

The Buddhist temple is part of Pakistan’s rich Gandhara heritage.

