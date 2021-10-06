Expelled IBA student who pointed out harassment gets reinstated

Mohammad Gibrail, a student who was dismissed by the university administration a week ago for speaking out against an alleged harassment event on social media, has been reinstated by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

After hearing the appeal against the Disciplinary Committee’s judgment on September 29, IBA’s Executive Director (ED) of the institution, S Akbar Zaidi, made the verdict. According to Media, Zaidi has restored Gibrail as a student with immediate effect.

Gibrail’s attorney, Jibran Nasir, verified that the student had been restored.

He posted on Twitter, “Congratulations to all students! Gibrail’s admission on appeal to [IBA, ED] has been restored unconditionally,” with the ED also promising, “committed reforms to make IBA safer, give students representation in admin affairs and expeditious and transparent inquiry into the harassment case.”

Congratulations to all Students! Jibrael's admission on appeal to @EDIBAKarachi has been restored unconditionally. Furthermore, ED has also committed reforms to make #IBA safer, give students representation in admin affairs & expeditious & transparent inquiry into Harassment case pic.twitter.com/mG4rEMDXxj — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) October 5, 2021

Gibrail’s admission has been unconditionally restored following an appeal to [IBA, ED],

Gibrail allegedly dropped those sections of his appeal that were irrelevant to his expulsion during the hearing, reaffirming his support for IBA and the Executive Director.

Gibrail had posted about the alleged sexual harassment event on a public Facebook page on August 25.

“This was actually the incident of workplace harassment that took place in front of my eyes in IBA’s Finance Department where I saw a person whom, I inquired his identity late, named Tanveer yelled at a female employee of IBA in that Finance Department and burst on her,” he explained.

Following this, IBA students began protesting against the administration for failing to address the problem.

Despite investigating the event, the IBA’s Disciplinary Committee expelled Gibrail a few days later.