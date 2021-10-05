Twitter wishes PM Imran Khan as he celebrates 69th birthday

The iconic cricketer-turned-politician Prime Minister (PM) Imran is receiving a plethora of lovely wishes as he is celebrating his 69th birthday today (October 05).

As expected, the birthday of PM Imran Khan was noticed far and wide on Twitter, with both his political supporters as well as his fans from his cricketing days wishing him well.

#Mr PM quickly became the number one Twitter trend in the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was among the first cricketing bodies to wish him.

“3807 runs and 362 wickets in Tests, 3709 runs and 182 wickets in ODIs, Third leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests, A match-winning all-rounder, @cricketworldcup winning captain, And our Prime Minister,” the tweet by PCB read.

3807 runs and 362 wickets in Tests 🔴

3709 runs and 182 wickets in ODIs ⚪️

Third leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests 🥉

A match-winning all rounder ⭐

A @cricketworldcup winning captain 🏆

And our Prime Minister 🇵🇰 Happy Birthday @ImranKhanPTI! pic.twitter.com/AJuhwir3yl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2021

Moreover, a number of Twitterati flooded the social media platform with messages of good health, happiness and long life to the incumbent premier.

Imran Khan is the 22nd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the head of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and a former World Cup-winning captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Born on October 5, 1952, in Lahore, Imran Khan went on to achieve his education from prestigious educational institutions such as the Aitchison College, the Royal Grammar School and the Oxford University.

The greatest triumph of his life, barring his ascent to the most powerful office in Pakistan a year ago, came in 1992 when he won the One-Day International Cricket World Cup for Pakistan in Australia.

He launched his own political party, the PTI in the 1990s, and failed to make a dent in Pakistan’s politics until a definitive rally held in Lahore in 2011 turned him into a formidable political entity.

In 2013, his party came second in the general elections, and in 2018, won the most seats in the Parliament, leading in the premiership of Imran Khan.