Elahi urges UN, other countries to play due role in strengthening Afghanistan

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has urged the United Nations and other countries to come forward and play their due roles in strengthening Afghanistan as Pakistan has already taken initiative for peace in the region by holding the OIC conference for the neighbouring country.

Elahi said this while talking to Member of British House of Commons Anum Qaiser and Consul General of Moldova Mian Mahmood Al Hassan, who called on him in the Assembly Chamber on Thursday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and the situation in the region and agreed to intensify the public relations campaign to further strengthen relations.

Elahi also emphasized on promoting bilateral trade and said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a vital role in the development of the UK.

The speaker apprised her of the history of the Punjab Assembly, parliamentary traditions and current legislation and said that women were given special representation in the national and provincial assemblies of Pakistan.

Anum Qaiser, member of the British House of Commons said that the United Kingdom appreciates Pakistan’s role in the successful organisation of the OIC. She said that Pakistan is being deemed as an emerging economic power, a beautiful and peaceful country.

She further said that the tenure of Ch Parvez Elahi as chief minister was a golden age in the history of Punjab.

Qaiser termed the Punjab Assembly House and new building adorned with Quranic verses and Hadiths regarding Khatam-e-Nubawwat as state of the art.

Anum Qaiser and Mian Mahmood Al Hassan also lauded the establishment of Emergency Service Rescue 1122, free education up to matriculation and scholarships including other development works during the rule of Ch Parvez Elahi.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Luk were also present on the occasion.