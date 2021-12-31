FIA transforming into computerized ‘paperless’ investigation agency of country

Staff Reporter BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 06:00 pm

FIA transforming into computerized ‘paperless’ investigation agency. Image: File

LAHORE: FIA is transforming into a fully computerized ‘paperless’ investigation agency of the country.

This was said in a statement issued by the agency on the eve of signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir Police to share real time with each other to strengthen the alliance of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

The MoU was signed by Director General FIA Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and Inspector General AJ&K Sohail Habib Tajik.

The statement further said that under the leadership of Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, FIA was transforming into a fully computerized ‘paperless’ Investigation Agency of the country. It added that real time data sharing would also help accomplish the concept of Digital Pakistan.

The Director General FIA appreciated the efforts made by the ADG I&AHS FIA and IBMS team and directed them to continue their efforts to achieve the ultimate goals.

