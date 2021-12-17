LHC forms body to curb drugs’ sale in educational institutions
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on a petition filed against the sale of drugs in educational institutions has formed a committee to devise an action plan to curb the menace.
The petitioner, on Friday, pointed out that the rampant sale of drugs in educational institutions was a matter of concern as the menace would destroy our youth.
He observed that the court’s order in this regard was not being complied with.
The petitioner called for concrete steps to be taken against the sale of drugs in educational institutions.
The committee constituted by the LHC includes Advocate General Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Home Secretary and a legal expert.
The committee will meet within seven days and present the report before the court.
