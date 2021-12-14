NACTA drafts Pakistan’s maiden ‘National Counter Violent Extremism Policy’

ISLAMABAD: National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has prepared the draft of the maiden National Counter Violent Extremism Policy of Pakistan (NCVEP) 2021.

NACTA National Coordinator Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak presented the draft to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid during a meeting on Tuesday in the capital.

In August this year, NACTA had altered the National Action Plan (NAP) after consultation with all stakeholders.

The authority was then tasked to devise a policy to counter violent extremism in line with the changes in the NAP.

The NCEVP draft has been split into two sections, the first of which, sketches its goals and objectives.

The second section of the draft explains the policy’s National Implementation and Institutionalisation Plan, defining the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders besides key performance indicators under the policy targets.

Before finalising the draft, NACTA also held consultations with stakeholders, including academics, journalists, experts, and members of civil society for three months.

More than 250 stakeholders in the federal and provincial governments were also approached to give their inputs in policymaking.

NACTA officials termed the NCVEP 2021, a major ‘national milestone’ that would continue to evolve and improve with time.