PML-N asks ECP to take action against PTI officials in PP-206 by-election

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for action against government officials who have been violating the code of conduct in the PP-206 by-election.

PML-N has appealed to the electoral body to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct in the constituency that is being violated by the ministers and advisers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The petition has been filed by Rafiq Rajwana and Mian Faisal Irfan on behalf of PML-N’s candidate Rana Saleem Hanif and party official Attaullah Tarar.

In the petition, the PML-N has accused Chairman Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission Ahmed Yar Harraj, Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania, MPA Faisal Akram Khan Niazi, and Municipal Committee chairman Masood Majeed for violating the code of conduct.

In the application, PML-N maintained that the minister and advisers of ruling PTI are blatantly campaigning for the PTI candidate. The petitioner has also submitted videos of the PTI officials as proof.

The PP-206 Khanewal seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Nishat Khan Daha on October 23. The ECP has set December 16 as the date for the by-poll.

In the 2018 General Elections, Daha had secured the seat with 51,353 votes followed by Rana Saleem, who contested the polls from PTI’s platform, with 47,807.

At least 21 candidates are vying for the vacant Punjab Assembly seat.

Interestingly, Daha’s wife Naureen has jumped ship and will contest the elections from PTI, while Saleem has joined the PML-N.