PP206 by election result 2021 | PP 206 Khanewal election result 2021 | Live Updates

All the leading political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are contesting the PP-206 Khanewal by-polls.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N’s Nishat Khan Daha who breathed his last on October 23.

In 2018 general elections, Nishat Daha secured this seat by getting 51,353 votes followed by Rana Mohammad Saleem, who contested the polls from PTI’s platform, with 47,807 votes.

Polling Stations 142/183

Naureen Nishat Daha (PTI) 24195

Rana Mohammad Saleem (PML-N) 35070

Mir Syed Wasiq Haider (PPP) 8524

Sheikh Muhammad Akmal (TLP) 5858

PMLN Lead by 8627 votes

Neck-and-neck contest expected

According to political pundits, a neck-and-neck contest is expected between PTI’s Naureen Nishat Daha and PML-N’s Rana Mohammad Saleem with Daha’s wife likely to emerge victorious due to sympathy votes and also because she is the candidate of the ruling party.

Many political analysts who belong to Khanewal, and know this constituency well, also see PPP’s Mir Wasiq as a dark horse in the race due to his candid speaking, clean credentials and down-to-earth demeanour.

Political insiders from this constituency believe that Naureen Nishat is leading the charts in this constituency at the moment; she belongs to a political family and her brother Malik Ahmed Hussain Daher is PTI’s MNA from NA-154 Multan. Reportedly, she is also telling the people of the constituency to vote for her if they want the development of the area as development funds will only be released to the candidates belonging to treasury benches.

Analysts have also not ruled out PML-N’s Saleem as it is the third time he is contesting from this constituency and he also enjoys good support of different groups of this constituency. Likewise, the political analysts also said that PPP’s Mir Wasiq is a new entrant in mainstream politics but he has the potential to surprise everyone with a win as his family is seen among “a family of martyrs” by the people of Khanewal.

His father and elder brother were martyred by a banned militant outfit and he remained loyal to his party through thick and thin.

Yet the majority of political insiders from the constituency were of the opinion that it will be a tough contest between the PTI and PML-N. But after a good performance of PPP in NA-133 by-polls in Lahore where they have managed to secure 32,313 votes as compared to 5,585 votes in 2018 general elections, upsets are possible.

The sharp rise in the number of votes for PPP in NA-133 has made analysts wonder what will be the performance of PPP in PP-206 Khanewal. This is important because in NA-133 Lahore there was neither PTI nor TLP but in PP-206, these two parties are both present.

Syed Amir Hussaini, a local journalist, speaking about electoral politics of South Punjab, particularly Khanewal, said that NA-133 Lahore covers most of the areas having PPP’s Bhutto history. “However, PP-206 Khanewal constituency has been playing an anti-Bhutto role in terms of its electoral history especially in the five union councils of Khanewal city. The remnants of Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) are still largely at play and strong as ever.”