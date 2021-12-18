PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father among victims of Shershah blast

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan’s father was among those killed in the explosion that took place in the Shershah area of Karachi on Saturday.

At least 12 people were killed and several more injured due to a gas explosion.

PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman confirmed that Alamgir Khan’s father Dilawar Khan was among the victims of the blast.

Dilawar Khan, who owns a showroom nearby, was at the bank for some work when the explosion took place.

Read more: At least 12 killed, several injured in Karachi’s Sher Shah explosion

Police said that the explosion went off in a bank building in the Shershah area. Meanwhile, TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) also confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas leakage.

Cars and motorcycles parked nearby were also damaged. The powerful explosion turned the bank’s walls into a mound of mud. Shops in the vicinity were also damaged.