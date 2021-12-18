PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father among victims of Shershah blast
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan’s father was among those killed in the explosion that took place in the Shershah area of Karachi on Saturday.
At least 12 people were killed and several more injured due to a gas explosion.
PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman confirmed that Alamgir Khan’s father Dilawar Khan was among the victims of the blast.
Dilawar Khan, who owns a showroom nearby, was at the bank for some work when the explosion took place.
Read more: At least 12 killed, several injured in Karachi’s Sher Shah explosion
Police said that the explosion went off in a bank building in the Shershah area. Meanwhile, TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.
The bomb disposal squad (BDS) also confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas leakage.
Cars and motorcycles parked nearby were also damaged. The powerful explosion turned the bank’s walls into a mound of mud. Shops in the vicinity were also damaged.
Read More
Protests staged in different areas of Karachi against gas load shedding
KARACHI: The residents of different areas of Karachi staged protests on Saturday...
Temperature drops in Karachi
KARACHI: The metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of nine degrees Celsius on...
'Hefty fines imposed on those who don't abide by steps taken to curb smog'
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday...
Punjab local govt bans slurs hurled at sanitary workers
LAHORE: Punjab local government has issued a notification to prohibit derogatory slurs...
PM thinks everyone except him is in politics to do corruption: Sherry Rehman
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Saturday claimed "Prime...