Slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makaan’ still popular today, says PPP chairman Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the slogan of “Roti, Kapra aur Makaan” (Bread, Cloth and Shelter) is as popular today as it used be in the 1970s , adding that PPP will win the heart of Punjab ‘Lahore’ in forthcoming elections as this is the city where the PPP was founded.

He expressed these views while meeting with different politicians who joined the PPP, here on Sunday

Bilawal welcomed them to the PPP fold and informed them, who were previously associated with the PTI, PML-N, and other political parties, about the increasing popularity of the party.

The PPP chairman further said that he would also welcome all those who used to be part of the PPP in the past.

He asserted said that the PPP had given employments to the youth of the Punjab and initiated housing schemes in the province.

During the meeting, he said that the PPP had no personal hostility with anyone else, but they wanted to serve the people of Pakistan as it believed in services of the masses without any discrimination.

The party leaders including Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hassan Murtaza, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Aslam Gill and others were also present on this occasion.

Those who joined the PPP from the PTI included Shabnam Sial, Toni Shah, Salman Arshad, Imtiaz Qureshi, Anwaar Khan, Khurram Pervaiz, Rana Wasif and others.

Whereas those who were from the PML-N included Lal Tariq, Mehdi Khan, Chaudhry Ahmed Khan, Haroon Chaudhry and others.