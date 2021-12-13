Woman, man killed in Karachi on turning down marriage proposal

KARACHI: At two people, including a woman, were gunned down in the Patel Para area of Karachi for allegedly turning down a marriage proposal.

The victims identified as Muhammad Zaheer and Zainab-al-Nisa, 35, daughter of Char Bakht Zia were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital were they both succumbed to their injures.

Jamshed Quarter police officials said the suspects broke into the victims’ house during the small hours of Monday, opened fire at the dwellers, and fled. They added that the victims and suspects are relatives.

Another killing incident on the day was reported in the New Karachi area where a man was stabbed to death with a sharp tool. The victim was identified as Khalid Ahmed who lived in Khameeso Goth.

The police also found the body of a 41-year-old woman who allegedly slit her throat at a house in the area of North Nazimabad, Block B. The police have also recovered a knife from the crime scene.

The family members have claimed that the victim had slit her throat however the police are probing into the incident.

Further, four people were also reportedly shot in different incidents reported from different areas including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Maripur Road near Dua Hotel, and Orangi Town.

The related police officials said Asim, 30, was injured as the robbers opened fire at him following which he was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in a wounded condition.

Adnan, 22, also sustained bullet injuries upon resisting a snatching attempt in the precincts of Kalri police station. The victim was moved to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

A resident of Malir Memon Goth, 24-year-old Saeed Nawaz, was also reportedly injured as an accidentally fired bullet by a security guard struck him. He was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) by ambulance.

Hawa Bibi, 35, got wounded as a stray bullet hit her in the limits of the Pirabad police station while she was hauled to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.