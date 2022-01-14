Arfa Karim remembered on her 10th death anniversary

Arfa died on 14th January 2012, at the age of sixteen following a cardiac arrest—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The 10th death anniversary of the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim Randhawa is being observed today.

The Pakistani computer prodigy became a Microsoft Certified Professional at the age of nine in 2004.

Karim represented Pakistan at various international forums and was also invited by Bill Gates to visit Microsoft Headquarters in the United States. Karim’s name roared across the entire IT world for being the youngest to pass the MCP exam.

On 2 August 2005, Arfa was presented the Fatimah Jinnah Gold Medal in the field of Science and Technology by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz at the 113th anniversary of Fatima Jinnah’s birth.

She also received the Salaam Pakistan Youth Award in August 2005 from the President of Pakistan.

Randhawa received the President’s Award for Pride of Performance in 2005, a civil award usually granted to people who have shown excellence in their respective fields over a long period of time

On 22 December 2011, she suffered a cardiac arrest after an epileptic seizure that damaged her brain and was admitted to Lahore’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in critical condition and later she died on 14 January 2012, aged 16, following a cardiac arrest.