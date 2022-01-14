Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:25 pm

Arfa Karim remembered on her 10th death anniversary

Arfa Karim Randhawa being remembered on her 10th death anniversary

Arfa died on 14th January 2012, at the age of sixteen following a cardiac arrest—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The 10th death anniversary of the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim Randhawa is being observed today.

The Pakistani computer prodigy became a Microsoft Certified Professional at the age of nine in 2004.

Karim represented Pakistan at various international forums and was also invited by Bill Gates to visit Microsoft Headquarters in the United States. Karim’s name roared across the entire IT world for being the youngest to pass the MCP exam.

On 2 August 2005, Arfa was presented the Fatimah Jinnah Gold Medal in the field of Science and Technology by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz at the 113th anniversary of Fatima Jinnah’s birth.

Read more: Arfa Karim, Youngest Microsoft Certified Professional being remembered on her birthday

She also received the Salaam Pakistan Youth Award in August 2005 from the President of Pakistan.

Randhawa received the President’s Award for Pride of Performance in 2005, a civil award usually granted to people who have shown excellence in their respective fields over a long period of time

On 22 December 2011, she suffered a cardiac arrest after an epileptic seizure that damaged her brain and was admitted to Lahore’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in critical condition and later she died on 14 January 2012, aged 16, following a cardiac arrest.

Read More

31 mins ago
Govt brought much-needed reforms to streamline energy issues: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Friday said the government had brought...
33 mins ago
Green Line train from Karachi to Lahore gets derailed

KARACHI: Two bogies of the Lahore-bound Green Line train derailed near Sindh’s...
42 mins ago
Court Rejected Meesha Shafi's plea for dispensation of attendance

A Lahore district court has refused Meesha Shafi's motion for "dispensation of...
44 mins ago
JI to protest in Karachi on Sunday gainst Sindh Local Government Act, 2021

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to block...
53 mins ago
Netizens reacts as Karachi Eat 2022 set to start off today

The much-anticipated food festival Karachi Eat 2022 has sparked a debate on...
1 hour ago
Ali Zaidi asks Karachiites to attend protest against Sindh’s local govt act tomorrow

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

34 seconds ago
Celebrities back Emma Watson on her support to Palestinians

Emma Watson received outrage for sharing solidarity with Palestinians. Yet celebrities have...
Cabinet approves smart housing schemes for Overseas Pakistanis: Farrrukh
1 min ago
Cabinet approves smart housing schemes for overseas Pakistanis: Farrrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said on...
Gigi Hadid
4 mins ago
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spend holidays together post breakup?

The internet is buzzing with new rumours regarding former lovers Zayn Malik...
delhi bomb
4 mins ago
Bomb found at Delhi flower market

NEW DELHI - Indian bomb disposal experts cordoned off a busy flower...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600